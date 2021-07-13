Canada's Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Monday decided to withdraw from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is the latest big-ticket player to opt-out of the July 23-August 8 Games.

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka have already announced their decisions to skip the pandemic-delayed Olympics.

The Canadian tennis star took to Instagram on Monday and announced that she won’t be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

“To all my amazing fans, I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.

“I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!” world number five Andreescu said on Instagram.

The 21-year-old last competed at Wimbledon where she lost in the first round.

After clinching the 2019 US Open title, Andreescu became Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion. However, she has had a run of injuries starting with a knee problem at that year’s WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who made it to this year’s Wimbledon semi-finals, had also said in June that he would not participate in Tokyo games.

