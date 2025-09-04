Alcaraz told 'not to obsess over Djokovic' as coach doesn't dare to stir US Open hype: 'Novak will be extremely tough'

Carlos Alcaraz roared to the US Open 2025 semifinal on Tuesday with a straight-set win against 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 Jiri Lehecka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spaniard has yet to lose a set in the tournament thus far, as he reached his first hard-court semifinal at a major since winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2023. However, ahead of the blockbuster face-off against Novak Djokovic, his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, warned the Spaniard. Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in US Open semis

The Alicante native, as quoted by Spanish outlet Onda Regional, urged Alcaraz not to obsess over his semifinal opponent, but instead focus on himself and push Djokovic to the limit. He said: "We shouldn't obsess over Novak. Carlos needs to focus on himself and try to push Djokovic to the limit until the match becomes physically difficult for him due to Carlos's pace."

Ferrero also praised the reigning Roland Garros winner, saying that he believes "consistency" will be the difference in the battle. We've worked on that, and it's improving," he added.

However, contrary to the hype, Alcaraz's coach didn't dare to name the Murcian as the 22-year-old as the favourite "against the best player in history."

He said: "Favouritism is out of the question. Carlos is playing spectacularly, with a lot of confidence, but I don't dare say he's the favourite. Novak will give his all; it will be extremely tough."

Alcaraz does not enjoy a great head-to-head record against the Serb. He trails 3-5 in the rivalry, having lost twice in the last two meetings - the gold-medal match in the Paris Olympics last year and the Australian Open quarterfinals in January this year.

Ferrero recalled the battle in Melbourne earlier this year, saying that Djokovic only had the advantage because the match was played under the lights, and hence added that if the US Open organisers schedule the semifinal clash during the day, it would benefit Alcaraz.

"In Australia, they played at night, and that favoured Novak a bit. If we played here during the day, we believe the conditions would be much better for us," he added.

Alcaraz is not just looking for his fifth career Slam, and second title this year, but the second title haul in New York will see him reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. Djokovic, on the other hand, will be looking to end his two-year wait for the unprecedented 25th major. His last win came at the US Open, in 2023.