Home / Sports / Tennis / Carlos Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles victory at Hopman Cup

Carlos Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles victory at Hopman Cup

AP |
Jul 22, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Alcaraz will be back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup.

Spain's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz poses during the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Nice, southern France(AFP)
Spain's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz poses during the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Nice, southern France(AFP)

The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz was playing later Friday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Belgian pair Goffin and Elise Mertens.

Alcaraz is back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles, then teams in doubles against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The final is schedule for Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out