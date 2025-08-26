Casper Ruud complains of cannabis smell at US Open courts: ‘Its quite annoying to…’

US Open star Casper Ruud voiced his frustration over a lingering cannabis smell on the courts this year, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old Norwegian, who recently teamed up with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in the mixed doubles, raised the issue as he prepares to kick off his men's singles campaign on Monday night. US Open player Casper Ruud voices concerns about lingering cannabis odor in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

Casper Ruud complains about the smell in New York City

The tennis player, set to play opposite Sebastian Ofner at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, expressed his concern about the smell in New York City. Ruud told Norwegian media, “For me, this is the worst thing about New York. The smell is everywhere, even here on the courts.”

He continued, “We have to accept it, but it's not my favorite smell. It's quite annoying to be playing, tired, and just meters away, someone is smoking marijuana.” Ruud added, “We can't do anything about it unless the law is reversed, but I have strong doubts that will happen,” as reported by The Sun.

New York State Legislature approved the legalization of Cannabis in 2021. Under current laws, cannabis use is permitted anywhere tobacco smoking is allowed. While smoking is banned in the US Open venue, with public areas nearby including a huge park, the smell allegedly wafted in, according to The Sun.

Maria Sakkari previously raised similar smell concerns

In 2021, Maria Sakkari raised concerns about the strong smell of cannabis during her match against Rebeka Masarova at Flushing Meadows. She told the chair umpire that the odor was affecting her concentration.

The 2025 US Open kicked off on Sunday, August 24, and will end on September 7, 2024.