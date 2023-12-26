Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Sofia Kenin power Eagles to win World Tennis League 2023

US Open Champion, Daniil Medvedev and 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist Andrey Rublev led PBG Eagles won the World Tennis League title on Sunday night. In the finals played at the Etihad Arena, UAE, the PBG Eagles defeated Team Kites 29-26 for the coveted trophy and winning purse. PBG Eagles were bang on with the formidable combinations of players

Despite losing their opening mixed doubles tie, where the Medvedev-Mirra Andreeva pair went down to Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (5-7) in a tie-breaker, PBG Eagles returned with a bang to register victories in women's doubles, men's doubles and women's singles.

Andreeva and Sofia Kenin defeated Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka overcame a stiff challenge to score a 7-5 win in the women’s doubles category.

“It was the first World Tennis League for me and begins straight with the victory. So, I am happy about it, happy for the team and happy that I managed to bring some points. I was happy with my doubles (men’s), especially because in the first match we played with Sophia we lost. And then I managed to step up my game. The only doubles after that we lost was mixed doubles. But it's okay, in tennis, that can happen,” commented the World No. 3 Medvedev.

Medvedev and Rublev had a rather easy outing against Grigor Dimitrov and Lloyd Harris, scoring a 6–3 victory as a men’s doubles pair and the World No. 5, Rublev was happy with his contributions and that he could lead the team for a podium finish.

“Having the tennis greats of our time as part of PBG Eagles itself was an amazing experience and to top it with a win, we couldn’t have asked for more. The way we approached the matches and ensured a clinical finish was critical and I am very happy that we finished as Champions and give our fans a strong reason to celebrate as we finish 2023," commented Punit Balan, Chairman & Managing Director of the Punit Balan Group.

PBG Eagles soared further high with World No. 33 Kenin’ upsetting World No. 2 Sabalenka in the women’s singles category.

The opposition needed to register a spectacular win in the men’s singles match. Although Grigor Dimitrov managed to score a 6-3 victory over Rublev, PBG Eagles had enough point cushion to claim the title 29-26.