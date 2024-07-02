 Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova falls at first Wimbledon hurdle | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova falls at first Wimbledon hurdle

Reuters |
Jul 02, 2024 07:44 PM IST

Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Jessica Maneiro.

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle since Steffi Graf 30 years ago.

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (REUTERS)
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (REUTERS)

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Ranked world number 83, Bouzas Maneiro had won only one tour-level match all year heading into Wimbledon, but secured her first win across all Grand Slams when she slapped a backhand down the line.

"It is one of the most important moments of my life," the Spaniard smiled as she soaked up the cheers. "I'm just... I'm surprised with myself to be honest.

"The atmosphere was so nice, so... elegant... it feels like I was at home, I don't know why," she added, explaining her lack of nerves on one of the sport's greatest stages.

The 21-year-old from Galicia hit the ball cleanly throughout an unremarkable Centre Court clash, but only really needed to keep it in play as errors flew from champion Vondrousova's racket with alarming regularity.

Struggling with a hip injury which derailed her preparation, sixth-seeded Vondrousova now heads for the exit while Bouzas Maneiro will next face compatriot Cristina Bucsa or Romanian Ana Bogdan in the second round.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much moreExplore now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova falls at first Wimbledon hurdle
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On