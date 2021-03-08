IND USA
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on stage during the ATP Heritage Celebration.(Getty Images)
Djokovic asked to pick his greatest rival between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Djokovic had only one Grand Slam title at the start of the 2011 season but ended the decade with 17. He is now just two behind Nadal and Federer’s tally.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:37 PM IST

The talk around the greatest player of this generation (maybe all-time) in early 2011 constituted two players- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. They were winning the majority of the Grand Slams and were having a famous rivalry. Fans wondered who would break out to challenge their dominance at the top of the men’s tennis world. But that was until Serbian Novak Djokovic started to turn around his game.

Djokovic had only one Grand Slam title at the start of the 2011 season but ended the decade with 17. The Serbian has put his name in the reckoning for the GOAT of tennis. He has 18 Grand Slam titles and is now just two behind Nadal and Federer’s tally.

Djokovic was asked who he considers as his biggest rival in Roger and Rafa. Novak said that he cannot choose one as these two players pushed him to become ‘a better player.’

"Both of these guys have been so special in my career. Hard to pick one of them, because I have always had to compete against both of them as they were so dominant and consistent," Djokovic told NDTV.

"They have such different tennis styles and how they behave on the court and off the court, and I have to adjust differently to the both of them," he added.

"Those two guys are the ones who pushed me to be a better player," he concluded.

Djokovic recently broke Federer's record of being at the top of the ATP Rankings for the maximum number of weeks.

With the start of this week, Djokovic has extended his stay at the top spot for 311 weeks and as a result, the record of Federer has been broken.

"The record is broken! @DjokerNole now holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the @fedex ATP Rankings," the official handle of ATP Tour tweeted.


Federer had held on to the record for being at the number one spot for most weeks as he stayed at the pole position for a total of 310 weeks.

(with ANI inputs)

