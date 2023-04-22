Home / Sports / Tennis / Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

AP |
Apr 22, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.

Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open on Friday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to France's Luca van Assche during their tennis singles match at the Sprska Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament in Banja Luka, on April 19, 2023. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP)(AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to France's Luca van Assche during their tennis singles match at the Sprska Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament in Banja Luka, on April 19, 2023. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP)(AFP)

Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.

“It is the biggest win of my career,” Lajovic said on court. "The emotions are very mixed because I'm playing here in front of the home town and I'm also playing against Nole, who is a good friend and he's a hero of our country.

“Beating him, it's something that I didn't even think is going to be possible, but it happened.”

Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances, and missed three set points in the tiebreaker.

His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid.

“Dusan is a fantastic person, great guy,” Djokovic said. “Someone I've known for a very long time, since he started playing professional tennis. So many times on the Davis Cup team together, trained together. I'm happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”

Following his third loss of the year, Djokovic moves on to the Madrid Open next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic
novak djokovic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out