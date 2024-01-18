Elena Rybakina stunned in major Australian Open upset as Anna Blinkova takes down 2023 finalist after historic tiebreak

2023 runner-up and women's singles third seed Elena Rybakina has been knocked in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open by Russia's Anna Blinkova in a match that was decided by a historic tiebreak. In what is arguably the biggest upset of the tournament thus far, Rybakina lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-6 (20-22) at the Rod Laver Arena to Russia's Anna Blinkova. Rybakina managed to save two match points against Blinkova, who is 57th in the WTA rankings, before taking the third set and thus forced the game into a tie-break that stretched for well over 30 minutes. Rybakina had come into the tournament in good form (REUTERS)

The big-hitting former Wimbledon champion, who lost to Aryna Sabalenka in last year's title clash, began the match sluggishly as her ex-doubles partner capitalised with an early break which proved enough for her to go on and wrap up the opening set.

The 25-year-old Blinkova built up the pressure and pounced on her opponent's serve again in the second set to take a 2-1 lead but Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina responded with one of her own as the powerful duo were evenly matched after eight games. Blinkova was a break up in all three sets but third-ranked Rybakina rallied each time. It is what led to the final set going into a tiebreak that ended up being the longest in the history of a women's Grand Slam match in terms of points.

Rybakina came into the season's first Grand Slam with a 6-1 record and won the Brisbane International as well earlier in the month. She beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday. She had won the Wimbledon in 2022 after which she lost to Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Australian Open.

