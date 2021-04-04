IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open postponement a possibility: sports minister
FILE PHOTO: Spectators and a steward wearing face masks look on during the match between Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Spectators and a steward wearing face masks look on during the match between Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff.(REUTERS)
tennis

French Open postponement a possibility: sports minister

France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday to contain the coronavirus spread, although professional sports have largely been spared.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:34 PM IST

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said it was possible the French Open could be postoned for the second year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday to contain the coronavirus spread, although professional sports have largely been spared. An exception is cycling's Paris-Roubaix one-day race, which has been postponed from its original April 11 slot.

The French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds, is due to start this year on May 23.

"We are in discussion with them (the French Tennis Federation, which organises the event) to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events," Maracineanu told France Info radio late on Saturday.

"Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports."

President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he was expecting to re-open the country in mid-May.

The director-general of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moreton, said earlier this week that he could not imagine the Grand Slam tournament being cancelled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
french open
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP