Gilles Simon(Twitter)
tennis

French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour

The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:50 PM IST

Gilles Simon will step away from the tennis tour for an undetermined period of time because he said his heart wasn't in it right now.

The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.

"With my heart not being in it in terms of travelling and playing in these conditions, I, unfortunately, have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally," Simon wrote.

"Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible."

Simon achieved the best ranking of sixth in 2009 but is currently ranked 68th. He won the last of his 14 career ATP titles in 2018.

He was routed 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open this month.

Simon did not say whether he is considering retirement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
gilles simon
