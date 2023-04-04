Home / Sports / Tennis / Garbine Muguruza says she will skip French Open, Wimbledon

Garbine Muguruza says she will skip French Open, Wimbledon

AP |
Apr 04, 2023 08:37 AM IST

She wrote in an Instagram story Monday that she will miss the entire clay-court and grass-court portions of the season.

Garbine Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon — the sites of her two Grand Slam titles — during an extended break from tennis.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza(AFP)
The former No. 1-ranked woman hasn’t played a match on tour since Jan. 30 and is 0-4 so far this year. She wrote in an Instagram story Monday that she will miss the entire clay-court and grass-court portions of the season.

Muguruza's Instagram story
“Spending time with my family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer. Therefore, I am going to miss clay and grass season,” Muguruza said.

She added: “Thanks for all the lovely messages and will be updating you guys.”

The 29-year-old Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 — beating Serena Williams in the final — and Wimbledon in 2017 — beating Venus Williams in the final.

Muguruza also was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2015 and the Australian Open in 2020.

garbine muguruza
