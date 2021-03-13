Garin Flying In Santiago! Delbonis ends 17-year-old Rune's run
- The Chilean star faced a fearless foe in Varillas, a Peruvian qualifier competing in his first ATP Tour quarter-final. But Garin saved six of the eight break points he faced to triumph after one hour and 35 minutes.
Cristian Garin continued his pursuit of a maiden ATP Tour title on home soil Friday with a 6-4, 6-4, win against Juan Pablo Varillas in the Chile Dove Men+Care Open quarter-finals.
The Chilean star faced a fearless foe in Varillas, a Peruvian qualifier competing in his first ATP Tour quarter-final. But Garin saved six of the eight break points he faced to triumph after one hour and 35 minutes.
"I would love to be able to do something important in this tournament. It is special and I hope I can continue to win," Garin said. "I am playing better, in a semi-final and I am excited to do better, but I prefer to go step by step, game by game."
The top seed was the first player broken in each set. World No. 171 Varillas pulled out every tool at his disposal, including the drop shot to sprint into the lead. But he was unable to sustain the same level as Garin throughout the match.
The World No. 22, who made the Santiago quarter-finals last year, will next play Daniel Elahi Galan. The Colombian eliminated 2018 Quito champion Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6(8), 6-3 after one hour and 52 minutes.
Galan, who hit 10 aces, is into his second ATP Tour semi-final. Two years ago in Houston, he reached the last four as a qualifier.
Federico Delbonis ended 17-year-old Holger Rune’s dream run at the Chile Dove Men+Care Open on Friday, defeating the junior World No. 1 6-3, 6-3, in 67 minutes to reach the Santiago semi-finals.
The Argentine, a two-time ATP Tour champion, is into the last four at a tour-level event for the first time since Bastad in 2019. Delbonis overwhelmed the Danish teenager with his physical game on the Chilean red clay, using depth and heavy spin to keep Rune from getting comfortable in the match.
The 30-year-old lefty won 83 per cent of his first-serve points and broke his opponent’s serve four times. Delbonis will next play countryman Facundo Bagnis for a spot in the final.
Rune, who did not own an ATP Tour win before this week, was trying to become the youngest player to reach a tour-level semi-final since 17-year-old Alexander Zverev did so in Hamburg in 2014.
Delbonis’ next opponent, Bagnis, beat fourth seed Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and six minutes. The Argentine is into his second ATP Tour semi-final. Bagnis made the last four at this level for the first time two weeks ago in Cordoba.
(The action from the ATP 250 - Chile Dove Men+Care Open - Santiago - Day 6 will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 4:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards on Sunday, 14th March 2021)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garin Flying In Santiago! Delbonis ends 17-year-old Rune's run
- The Chilean star faced a fearless foe in Varillas, a Peruvian qualifier competing in his first ATP Tour quarter-final. But Garin saved six of the eight break points he faced to triumph after one hour and 35 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bautista Agut ends Rublev's Qatar Open defense in semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defending champ Tsitsipas out at Open 13, Medvedev through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip
- Medvedev's shock defeat by Serbian Dusan Lajovic last week was only his second loss in 22 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Analysis: Yes, Federer won; what matters more is how he felt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After a year-long layoff, Federer returns with a win in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up
- Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-100 consistency next target for Nagal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pick and choose model to drive Novak’s Slam focus?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox