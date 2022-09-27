'He's got lot to apologise for': Federer's last opponent's ruthless response after denying Swiss legend Laver Cup glory

The Laver Cup was expected to be Roger Federer's perfect swansong. Team Europe had managed to put together the strongest line-up on paper by reuniting the Big Four for the first time ever on ATP tour before it was confirmed that Federer would play his final game alongside his "greatest rival and friend" Rafael Nadal in his last and final match of his career. But twice was Federer denied the glory - he lost the doubles before Team World scripted a stunning turnaround on the final day of the event in London and the twin losses were orchestrated by Frances Tiafoe. But did he apologise to the 20-time Grand Slam winner for denying him Laver Cup glory? Well, Tiafoe had a ruthless take on the query.

Tiafoe and Jack Sock had combined to defeat Federer and Nadal in the doubles on Friday night after which the Swiss legend had bid adieu to the sport following an emotional farewell speech. Federer, who was replaced by Matteo Berrettini for the singles, however, stayed back in London to support his side. Despite the loss on Friday, Novak Djokovic's impressive show in Saturday put Team Europe in the pole position for a fifth consecutive title win as they headed into the final day with 8-4 lead. But Tiafoe was the wrecker-in-chief yet again as he scripted a comeback from a set down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a singles match and hand Team World their maiden Laver Cup glory.

Taking to press moments after the big win, a reporter asked Tiafoe if he apologised to Federer for beating him in the last match and denying him Laver Cup win and the American was ruthless in his reply. “Absolutely not. I want to see him lit, but I'm not going to apologise to him. He's got a lot to apologise for after the last 24 years after beating everyone on the tour! No, I won't apologise but I will say thank you for having me in this amazing event and for what he's done for the game," he said.

"He's a class act. I'm happy to know him, happy to call him a friend, happy to call him a colleague, and best wishes in his second act. But I will not apologise," he added.

