Hitesh Chauhan after US Open juniors exit: ‘Sometimes it’s not your day’

Hitesh Chauhan, who was one of the two Indian representatives in the US Open junior boys' singles event, bowed out after a straight-sets defeat on Monday. Hitesh, who trains at Roundglass Sports Academy in Chandigarh, and is sponsored by Roundglass, a US-based company, lost 2-6, 3-6 to American Maximus Dussault in his opening round that lasted one hour and 25 minutes. Hitesh Chauhan

Chauhan, currently ranked No. 75 in the ITF World Tennis Tour boys', said it just wasn’t his day, admitting nerves played a part. However, he gave full credit to his opponent’s performance.

“I think it wasn’t my day today, sometimes that happens in tennis,” Chauhan said. “I was a bit nervous but all credit to him, he played well.”

Chauhan, who made his second main draw appearance at a Slam after debuting at Roland Garros, added that more juniors featuring in Grand Slams would inspire others. He stressed that India has the facilities and talent but needs more youngsters breaking through at this level.

“I feel proud that I'm representing my country here. It’s a beautiful thing to try to have people do your sport, you know, and see your success. So I’m trying to achieve that," he said

“I think as more kids play in Grand Slams like this, it will motivate others to try,” Chauhan added. “I think we do have good facilities and enough good players that training in India does make you a better player, we just need to get more kids making it at this level.”

Krish Tyagi, the other Indian representative, also exited following a 3-6 1-6 defeat at the hands of Swede Ludvig Hede in his opening round.

Both Hitesh and Krish will compete in the boys doubles' event.

Meanwhile, in the girls' singles event, teenage sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi overcame China's Zhang-Qian Wei 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in little over an hour and a half to enter the second round.