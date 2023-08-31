News / Sports / Tennis / How Zhang's toilet break turned match on its head, created tennis history in US Open: Ask Casper Ruud

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 31, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Zhang took a long break which caused the match to be halted for seven-odd minutes. This became a turning point in the match as Ruud lost his momentum.

China’s Zhang Zhizhen earned a memorable 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 second-round win against fifth-seed Casper Ruud at the US Open. With this win, Zhang became the first Chinese tennis player to earn a win against a top-five player since the beginning of the ATP Rankings (1973). The fixture not only turned out to be a highly competitive one but it also produced a heated argument between Ruud and umpire Richard Haigh. The controversial incident took place during the fifth set after Zhang decided to take a toilet break to change his gear. The Chinese tennis player seemingly took a long break which caused the match to be halted for seven-odd minutes. Ruud wasn’t impressed with the stoppage of play and the Norwegian was even seen arguing with the umpire Richard Haigh.

Casper Ruud argues with the umpire
Casper Ruud argues with the umpire

"You follow the rules so clearly sometimes and other times you don't give a s**t,” Ruud told the umpire.

According to reports, Ruud even claimed that he should have got a point for every 30 seconds Zhang went over the three minutes. Generally, players are allowed to take a maximum of three minutes once they enter the toilet. They are stipulated to receive two more minutes for a change of attire, along with a three-minute toilet break.

Despite Ruud's desperate pleading, the umpire did not do anything. The Norwegian was visibly angry throughout the final set and his displeasure took a toll on his game. The break ruined Ruud’s momentum totally as Zhang broke his serve in the game that followed and went on to claim the final set 6-2 to win the fixture.

“I mean, I’m not sitting here super disappointed with things that I could have done better or my level, but at the most important moments, he was the better player. He stepped up. That was different from Paris. I think in Paris I was the one who really stepped up when I had to. It’s a different surface, of course. But he has a great serve, beautiful backhand, and forehand, also. When it’s on, it’s on and really dangerous,” Ruud was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Zhang Zhizhen became the first Chinese tennis player to feature in the main draw at Wimbledon in the professional era after he qualified two years back. The win against Casper Ruud was Zhang’s second five-set victory at the Flushing Meadows this year. In the first round of the US Open, the 26-year-old had claimed a sensational 7-5, 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-3 win against American opponent J.J. Wolf. “Try to just keep playing and keep believing in yourself every single time. (Even in) tough moments, still try to believe in yourself. In the end, you’ll make it,” Zhang said following his second-round win against Ruud.

