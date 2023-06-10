Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 final Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

World number one Iga Swiatek will look to defend her Roland Garros title when she takes on the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in the French Open’s women’s singles final on Saturday. The Polish has already won Roland Garros twice in her career, in 2020 and 2022, along with the US Open in 2022. This is Muchova’s first grand slam finals appearance. She reaches the final after an intense defeat of world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, against whom she pulled through for the upset 7-6 6-7 7-5. Swiatek has enjoyed a relatively comfortable run to the final, not having dropped a set in the tournament so far, but had to dig deep against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 7-6. Poland's Iga Swiatek (L) and Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova (AFP)

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open finall match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, June 10, Saturday.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match will be taking place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match be aired live on television in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Ten Network.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match be live streamed in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match will be live streamed in India via Sony LIV.

