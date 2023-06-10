Home / Sports / Tennis / Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 final Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 final Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 10, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Karolina Muchova will face World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek in French Open final, on Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday.

World number one Iga Swiatek will look to defend her Roland Garros title when she takes on the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in the French Open’s women’s singles final on Saturday. The Polish has already won Roland Garros twice in her career, in 2020 and 2022, along with the US Open in 2022. This is Muchova’s first grand slam finals appearance. She reaches the final after an intense defeat of world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, against whom she pulled through for the upset 7-6 6-7 7-5. Swiatek has enjoyed a relatively comfortable run to the final, not having dropped a set in the tournament so far, but had to dig deep against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 7-6.

Poland's Iga Swiatek (L) and Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova (AFP)
Poland's Iga Swiatek (L) and Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova (AFP)

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open finall match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, June 10, Saturday.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match will be taking place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match be aired live on television in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Ten Network.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match be live streamed in India?

The Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova French Open final match will be live streamed in India via Sony LIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
Iga swiatek french open roland garros + 1 more
Iga swiatek french open roland garros
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out