Jannik Sinner in danger of having played last Grand Slam match for next two years, nears possible doping ban hearing

Jannik Sinner clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles, defeating Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles final at the Rod Laver Arena, in Melbourne on Sunday. In a rather one-sided affair, Sinner came out on top in a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory. Jannik Sinner reacts after winning the Australian Open final against Alexander Zverev.(REUTERS)

Sinner’s successful title defense campaign saw him defeat Nicolas Jarry, Tristan Schoolkate, Marcos Giron, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur. Then he defeated Ben Shelton in the semi-finals in straight sets.

When is Jannik Sinner's CAS hearing?

It was also his third Grand Slam title, but the Australian Open 2025 could be his last Major this year, as he nears the CAS hearing of his doping case. The Italian’s hearing is scheduled for April 16-17, and if the decision goes against him, he could receive a ban of up to two years.

During his post-match press conference after defeating Zverev, Sinner was asked about his upcoming hearing. He said, “Tough to say. I’m not thinking about it at the moment. I just came off an amazing run here. I want to enjoy this moment to be honest," Jannik Sinner said. "And yes, the hearing, now we know the date, and that's it. Right now, I want to enjoy this moment.”

Sinner’s title run at the US Open last year was controversial as it was revealed that he tested positive twice for clostebol in March. But an independent tribunal accepted his defense that the results were due to unintentional contamination. According to the Italian, the steroid entered his system when his physio used a spray to treat a cut, and then provided a massage and therapy.

The controversy also saw Sinner fire his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi and athletic trainer Umberto Ferrara at the end of August last year. The pair were also blamed for unintentional contamination.

Meanwhile, Naldi in an interview with La Stampa said, “I hope, sooner or later, I too can tell what happened to give a general picture. Because, from how this story has been interpreted by the general public, it seems that it was only my fault. But that is not the case, as anyone who has read the verdict knows. I realize that not everyone has made this effort.”