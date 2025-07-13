The Wimbledon 2025 Final is slowly drawing near. Italian Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz are the final picks for winning this year’s title and fans couldn’t be more excited to see what unfolds on Sunday, July 13. Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz, Which Wimbledon 2025 finalist has a higher net worth? (REUTERS/Toby Melville, AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Both the world’s top two ranking players have sufficient feathers in their hats to claim this title, despite never having faced off against each other in a Slam final before. As reported by Essentially Sports, Sinner comes off winning the US Open and the Australian Open and is now the youngest male player to secure three Grand Slam finals since Pete Sampras. However, when pitted against Alcaraz, the latter seems to have the clear edge given his recent victory at the Italian Open final without dropping even a single set. What could make things spicier than they already are? Neither Alcaraz nor Sinner has ever lost a final match.

Here’s a look at both the players’ net worths

Jannik Sinner

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sinner’s accumulated net worth stands at $30 million as of 2025. This comes from his partnerships with high-end brands such as La Roche-Posay, De Cecco pasta, Gucci, Lavazza, Rolex, and Nike. Having earned $11.6 million from tournaments and another $15 million off court, he was Forbes’ fifth highest-paid tennis player in 2024.

Winning thirteen tournaments between October and November 2024 added $12 million worth of prize money for Sinner along with an additional $2.2 million from winning the 2025 Australian Open, as per the ATP Tour.

Carloz Alcaraz

Alcaraz’s net worth stands at $40 million as of 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth. It’s no surprise that he was Forbes’ highest-paid tennis player for 2024 given his $41 million prize money earnings from 2024 title runs at Wimbledon and the French Open.

In addition to winning tournaments, his off-court earnings measure up steadily as well. The tennis player reportedly made $32 million just from endorsements for brands like Louis Vuitton, Rolex, BMW, Babolat, Calvin Klein, and ISDIN sunscreen last year. Essentially Sports reveals that organizers are willing to shell out amounts as big as $2 million just to have Alcaraz attend their exhibitions.

Despite Alcaraz winning the financial tussle, the final straw will drop this weekend depending on which player ends up having the ball in their court.

The winner gets to take home not just eternal glory and a title but also an additional $2.9 million prize money to add to their bank account. The runner-up, be it Alcaraz or Sinner, also won’t be fairing badly with the $1.4 million reward, as reported by the ATP Tour.

– By Stuti Gupta