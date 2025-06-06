Jannik Sinner's forehand vs Novak Djokovic's mind: Tactical battle set for French Open showdown

“This is where I lock in and really give my best,” Novak Djokovic said after his masterclass of a victory in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. “I thrive on Grand Slams.” Where Djokovic vs Sinner will be won

For the first time in forever, Djokovic was not the outright favourite for a Slam title. Rising concerns over his trophy drought and fitness, coupled with the growing dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, had many experts hesitant to back the Serb for a French Open triumph. The outlook only marginally improved after his 16-month wait for an ATP title ended in Geneva, just days before he landed in Paris.

But it was always naive to write off Djokovic at any Slam.

Djokovic’s love affair with Roland Garros is rarely spoken of — and naturally so, having played through an era of Rafael Nadal’s unmatched supremacy on Parisian clay. Yet, Djokovic’s feats at the French Open are next in line.

Of his record-extending 51 Grand Slam semifinal appearances, 13 have come in Paris — seven times he made the final, and three times he lifted the trophy. He has won 101 matches at Roland Garros, becoming only the second man to breach the triple-figure mark. He’s also the only player to have beaten Nadal twice on Court Philippe Chatrier. And don’t forget: Djokovic remains unbeaten at the venue since his title-winning run in 2023, which he followed by clinching a historic Olympic gold.

Now 38, and still chasing that unprecedented 25th Major, Djokovic faces a mighty hurdle in his bid for a 38th Grand Slam final — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The Italian has been a force to reckon with in Paris. Fresh off a run to the Rome final, Sinner is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros and is on the fourth-longest Grand Slam winning streak of the century, having lifted the trophy at the last two Majors.

Djokovic vs Sinner: Head-to-head

The Paris semifinal will be their ninth meeting on the tour. Both have won four matches each so far. Sinner has claimed victory in all of their last three encounters, including the Australian Open semifinal earlier this year. However, Djokovic holds a narrow 2-1 edge in Grand Slam meetings and also won their only clay-court clash — albeit four years ago.

Where the match could be won or lost

Sinner has come a long way since that Monte Carlo loss in 2021. Clay has traditionally been his least favoured surface, with his game better suited to hard courts. But his run in Paris this year reflects a significant tactical shift.

One key change has been in his return stance against first serves — now adopting a side-facing position with his left foot forward, allowing him to spring into action. This stance remains conventional on second serves.

Sinner has won 47% of his receiving points in Paris this fortnight, with a 55% success rate on break points — both higher than Djokovic’s 46%. But this will be put to the ultimate test against the Serbian maestro, who delivered a serving clinic against Zverev.

After a sluggish start with his first serve, Djokovic adapted smartly — going wide to drag the German off court and finishing points at the net. From landing just 52% of first serves in the opening set, he surged to over 75% in the next three. He also mixed in his signature drop shots to keep Zverev guessing.

Djokovic would do well to deploy the same strategy against the reigning Australian Open champion — rather than engage in baseline slugfests where Sinner’s thunderous groundstrokes could tip the scale.

The other weapon Djokovic will be wary of? Sinner’s forehand. According to stats from Craig O’Shannessy, Djokovic’s former analyst, Sinner hit 65 forehand winners en route to the quarterfinals — with only 69 errors committed off that wing.

Prediction: Sinner in four sets.