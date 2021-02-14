IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance
Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his third-round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his third-round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance

Before a men's doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian imitated the way Djokovic celebrates victories with extravagant gestures to all four corners of a stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST

Nick Kyrgios renewed his running feud with Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he mocked the world number one with a grand entrance to an empty Margaret Court Arena for his doubles match.

Before a men's doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian imitated the way Djokovic celebrates victories with extravagant gestures to all four corners of a stadium.

"Just feeling the love," the maverick Australian, knocked out of the singles by Dominic Thiem on Friday night, said when asked to explain his entrance.

"Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration. Everyone loves that celebration. It's well-liked."

Kyrgios described Djokovic as a "tool" for requesting better conditions for players during their 14-day pre-tournament quarantine, doubling down on his criticism of the Serbian's ill-fated Adria Tour early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Djokovic returned fire by saying last week that he did not "have much respect" for the Australian off the tennis court.

Kokkinakis said there had been nothing malicious in the gestures, just the doubles partners trying to generate some energy in a stadium court devoid of fans because of Melbourne's five-day coronavirus lockdown.

Kyrgios agreed, but could not resist directing another barb at the 17-times Grand Slam champion.

"We're just having some fun," he added. "Novak, I'm sure, doesn't like me and we both have respect for each other, but I don't like him at all, so it's fun."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick kyrgios novak djokovic thanasi kokkinakis australian open 2021
Close
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina(Ankita Raina / Twitter)
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina(Ankita Raina / Twitter)
tennis

Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the USD 235,238 hardcourt tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Halep battles past Swiatek in Melbourne to avenge Paris loss

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Halep roared back with an early break in the second set as her crafty baseline play frustrated her teenage opponent, who made a string of errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Sofia Kenin of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis

Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Three days earlier, Kenin had admitted to struggling under the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as she was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his third-round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his third-round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Before a men's doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian imitated the way Djokovic celebrates victories with extravagant gestures to all four corners of a stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Naomi Osaka(REUTERS)
File photo of Naomi Osaka(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: Coach

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Osaka won back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third major at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon or Roland Garros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams of the US hits a return.(AFP)
Serena Williams of the US hits a return.(AFP)
tennis

Down but not out, Serena Williams into Australian Open QFs

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Williams quickly put up a hand to indicate she was OK, retied the laces of her right shoe, and, while it took her a bit to regain control, she did so, just in the nick of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Buglaria's Grigor Dimitrov, right, shakes hands with Austria's Dominic Thiem after Dimitrov won their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP)
Buglaria's Grigor Dimitrov, right, shakes hands with Austria's Dominic Thiem after Dimitrov won their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Dimitrov upsets Thiem to reach quarterfinal in Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The No. 18-seeded Dimitrov was down a break in each of the first two sets but rallied to keep up the pressure on his tiring opponent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hsieh's game is more about placement than power. (Getty Images)
Hsieh's game is more about placement than power. (Getty Images)
tennis

'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • The unseeded 35-year-old from Taiwan has long been considered a doubles specialist but has developed a knack of knocking off top players in singles matches in recent years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her fourth-round match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her fourth-round match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The Japanese third seed was chasing the match from the start on Rod Laver Arena and looked defeat square in the face in the third set when the Spanish 14th seed had two opportunities to win the match with a break of serve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie (REUTERS)
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie (REUTERS)
tennis

Rafael Nadal into 4th round in Australia; back seems OK

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Nadal is chasing a men’s record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021. He reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his third round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic(REUTERS)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his third round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic(REUTERS)
tennis

Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Medvedev, who lost the only previous encounter between the two players, at Indian Wells in 2019, breezed through the first two sets in Melbourne. But he looked seriously rattled when Krajinovic won the third and went up a break in the fourth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her third round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her third round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court in Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The top-seeded Australian was broken in her first service game but quickly rallied to take the first set when the Russian slapped the ball into the net for her 16th unforced error.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic skips practice; scheduled to play Raonic at night

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Djokovic showed up at Melbourne Park on Saturday but did not swing a racket. He planned to have medical tests done to “understand what’s really going on” after hurting himself while losing his footing during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round Friday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand to Sweden's Mikael Ymer during their third-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.(AP)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand to Sweden's Mikael Ymer during their third-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.(AP)
tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:53 AM IST
After a closely contested opening set when Tsitsipas could manage only a single break of the 95th-ranked Ymer's serve, the Greek raised his level to turn the match into a one-sided affair at John Cain Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP