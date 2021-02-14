Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance
Nick Kyrgios renewed his running feud with Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he mocked the world number one with a grand entrance to an empty Margaret Court Arena for his doubles match.
Before a men's doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian imitated the way Djokovic celebrates victories with extravagant gestures to all four corners of a stadium.
"Just feeling the love," the maverick Australian, knocked out of the singles by Dominic Thiem on Friday night, said when asked to explain his entrance.
"Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration. Everyone loves that celebration. It's well-liked."
Kyrgios described Djokovic as a "tool" for requesting better conditions for players during their 14-day pre-tournament quarantine, doubling down on his criticism of the Serbian's ill-fated Adria Tour early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Djokovic returned fire by saying last week that he did not "have much respect" for the Australian off the tennis court.
Kokkinakis said there had been nothing malicious in the gestures, just the doubles partners trying to generate some energy in a stadium court devoid of fans because of Melbourne's five-day coronavirus lockdown.
Kyrgios agreed, but could not resist directing another barb at the 17-times Grand Slam champion.
"We're just having some fun," he added. "Novak, I'm sure, doesn't like me and we both have respect for each other, but I don't like him at all, so it's fun."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
The unseeded 35-year-old from Taiwan has long been considered a doubles specialist but has developed a knack of knocking off top players in singles matches in recent years.
Nadal is chasing a men's record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021. He reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
Djokovic showed up at Melbourne Park on Saturday but did not swing a racket. He planned to have medical tests done to "understand what's really going on" after hurting himself while losing his footing during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round Friday night.
