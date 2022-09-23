Laver Cup 2022: All you need to know about Roger Federer's last tournament - Teams, format, schedule, time in IST

The 2022 edition of the Laver Cup holds utmost significance in this calendar year as Roger Federer is set to play his final match in this tournament which will begin from Friday onwards in London at the O2 Arena. Federer announced his intention to retire from tennis at the end of the Laver Cup event, following his continued struggle with knee injury. This will be the fifth edition of the Laver Cup where Team Europe will be aiming for a fifth consecutive title.

Here is all you need to know about Laver Cup 2022 - Roger Federer's last ATP tournament…

When will Laver Cup 2022 start?

Laver Cup 2022 will begin from September 23 (Friday) onwards and is a three-day event, ending on September 25 (Sunday).

Where will Laver Cup 2022 be played?

Laver Cup 2022 will be played in London, at the O2 Arena. The event, as always, will be played on one competition hard court.

When will Roger Federer play his career's final match?

Roger Federer will play his career's last match on Friday in a doubles encounter. The 41-year-old Swiss partners great rival Rafael Nadal. Federer had revealed in an interview earlier on Tuesday that it would be “an absolute dream” to play alongside Nadal in his final match.

Federer will later be replaced by Matteo Berrettini for the singles matches.

Who are playing Laver Cup 2022? What are the two teams?

Laver Cup 2022, like all editions, will comprise of just two teams - Team Europe and Team World. Each team comprises of a six players and will be led by a captain. Team Europe is being led by Bjorn Borg while the captain of Team World is John McEnroe. The players are picked based on their ATP singles ranking as of the Monday following the French Open. Three are 'captain’s picks' which were announced at the start of the 2022 US Open.

The players who will be part of Laver Cup 2022 are:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud; Alternative - Matteo Berrettini.

Team World: Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock; Alternative - Tommy Paul.

What is the format for Laver Cup 2022?

1. The event comprises of five sessions played across three days - September 23 (Friday) to 25 (Sunday).

2. Both singles and doubles will be a best-of-three match with ad scoring. In case of a tie, the third set will be a 10-point match tie-breaker.

3. Every player has to compete in at least one singles match in the first two days and no player can complete in more than two singles match in the competition. At least four of the six players have to play doubles and no doubles combination can complete in more than one match unless for the Decider on Day 3, if points are 12-all.

4. Laver Cup scoring method -

a) Matches on Friday are worth one point, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday.

b) Team reaching 13 points first wins the Laver Cup. In case of a 12-12 tie at the end of 24 matches, a fifth match (Decider) on Sunday is played to determine the winner. The decider will be a doubles match.

5. If only one match is required on Sunday, an exhibition match will be played following the trophy ceremony.

What is the schedule for Laver Cup 2022?

September 23 -

Match 1 & 2- Singles, at 5PM IST

Match 3 - Singles at 11PM IST

Match 4 - Doubles at 11 PM IST

September 24 -

Match 5 & 6- Singles, at 5PM IST

Match 7 - Singles at 11PM IST

Match 8 - Doubles at 11 PM IST

September 25 (at 4PM IST) -

Match 9 - Doubles

Match 10 - Singles

Match 11 - Singles

Match 12 - Singles

The line-ups are yet to be decided. It will be announced a day before the matches.

