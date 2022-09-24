Home / Sports / Tennis / Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs F Tiafoe, M Berrettini vs Auger-Aliassime

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs F Tiafoe, M Berrettini vs Auger-Aliassime

tennis
Published on Sep 24, 2022 02:03 PM IST

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 will take place on September 24 in London's O2 Arena. Here are the live streaming and broadcast details.

Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic will face Frances Tiafoe on Day 2.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

With the Laver Cup having begun, Day 2 will take place on September 24 in London's O2 Arena. It is a three-day event, ending on September 25, which is Sunday. Day 1 saw Roger Federer play his career's last match as he parterened rival Rafael Nadal and they lost to Jack Sock, Frances Tiafoe. Day 2 will see Matteo Barrettini kick start play, when he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in Match 5, at 5:30 PM, followed by Cameron Norrie facing Taylor Fritz in Match 6. Novak Djokovic will take on Frances Tiafoe in Match 7, at 11:30 PM, followed by Berrettini and Serbian ace go up against Alex De Minaur, Sock in the doubles event.

When will Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 take place?

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 will take place on Saturday, September 24.

Which time will Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 begin?

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 take place?

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 will take place at London's O2 Arena.

Which TV channels will broadcast Laver Cup 2022 Day 2?

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where will Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 be live streamed?

Laver Cup 2022 Day 2 will be live streamed via Sony Liv.

Saturday, September 24, 2022
