Laver Cup 2023 Day 2: Full schedule, order of play, time in IST

Team World scripted a stunning start to their title-defense campaign in Vancouver on Friday as they won all the four ties against Team Europe at the Rogers Arena. Recent US Open semifinalist Ben Shelton’s 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over Arthur Fils marked the first time that Team World won the opening match in a Laver Cup edition. This was followed by Francisco Cerundolo's 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina while Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3. And in the solitary doubles match, the Team World pair of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe beat Fills and Andrey Rublev to help the 2022 champions take a 4-0 lead in the contest. Team World's Francisco Cerundolo, left, returns to Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023(AP)

“It felt nice,” said Auger-Aliassime, who improved to 3-2 in Laver Cup singles matches with his win. “Last year, it was an amazing win in London, but if we can win on home soil for the first time, that would also be cool. It was our first win last year for Team World.

“To do it with the crowd, with us and supporting us, and for me especially as a Canadian, it feels good. Feels good to get a first win under my belt here in the competition, and overall in my season I think it's nice to get some wins.”

Saturday's line-up comprises three singles matches and a doubles as well with match comprising two points. The first team to reach 13 points of the possible 24 will win the 2023 Laver Cup. If Team World script a clean sweep on Saturday as well, they will stand just a win away from successfully defending the crown.

Here is the entire schedule and order of play for Day 2 of Laver Cup 2023…

Rogers Arena, at 1:30 AM IST:

Match 1 - Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz

Match 2 - Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul

At 7:30 AM IST:

Match 3 - Hubert Hurkacz vs Frances Tiafoe

Match 4 - Hubert Hurkacz/Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime/Ben Shelton.

Where to watch Laver Cup 2023 Day 2 in India?

You can watch Day 2 of Laver Cup 2023 on Sony Sports network. You can catch the Live streaming on Sony Liv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail