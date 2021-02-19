Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka
Jennifer Brady spent two weeks in hard quarantine gathering mental strength for her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title and will hope there is plenty in reserve when she takes on Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Australian Open final.
While some of those in hard quarantine complained about not being able to train before the Grand Slam, Brady likened it to a long decompression session that probably helped her bulldoze through the draw against better-prepared players.
Now the rising 25-year-old faces the ultimate test of her resilience against Osaka, who beat her in the U.S. Open semi-finals on the way to her third Grand Slam triumph.
"I don't know how I'm going to feel on Saturday," said the American.
"I can say I can enjoy the moment and just try to play tennis and not really think too much about it, but there's going to be moments, there's going to be games, there's going to be points where I'm going to be thinking about, 'Wow, this could be my first Grand Slam title'."
The odds are against it though, with third seed Osaka rated a virtually unbackable favourite by bookmakers to raise a second Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, two years after beating Petra Kvitova for the 2019 title.
Brady, the 22nd seed, has shown grit to get this far, winning consecutive three-set matches against semi-finalist Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula, but compared to Osaka's tough draw the American has had an armchair ride.
Muchova, at 25th the highest seed Brady faced, cleared the roadblock of world number one Ash Barty, while giantkiller Pegula knocked out U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina from Brady's quarter of the draw.
Brady made heavy weather beating a profligate Muchova, needing five match points to finish it, while Osaka crushed Serena Williams in two sets and sealed victory on the first match point.
Add that to the fact that Osaka is on a 20-match winning streak and has never lost a Grand Slam final, it would seem former college player Brady is up against it.
"For me, I have this mentality that people don't remember the runners-up," said 2019 champion Osaka after leaving a defeated Williams in tears.
"You might, but the winner's name is the one that's engraved."
THE NEW BOSS
At 23, Osaka is fast developing the aura that helped Williams amass 23 Grand Slam titles.
Once prone to the occasional breakdown on court, Osaka has been all business at Melbourne Park and paid tribute to her coach Wim Fissette and team for helping her forge a stronger mental game.
The first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title, Osaka said she wanted to pay her team back with another trophy.
"Of course, it's nice to see your name on a trophy or your name on a wall," said Osaka, who holds a 2-0 record against Brady in WTA Tour events.
"But I think bigger than that, I feel like I'm playing with a different purpose for this trip.
"I just want to do really well as a vessel for everyone's hard work."
After surviving match points in a tense fourth round clash with last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza, the Japanese contender moved up a gear to thrash Taiwanese surprise package Hsieh Su-wei before ending Williams' bid for a 24th Grand Slam.
Justine Henin, a seven-times Grand Slam champion, said Osaka had taken a grip of the women's game.
"To me, women's tennis has a new boss, Naomi Osaka has this capacity, she has taken another dimension," Henin told Eurosport.
"(She) is completely ready physically, mentally she showed that she is really strong. Naomi, for sure, will be the big favourite for this match."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court - coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka extends Serena Williams’s wait for 24th Grand Slam
- Until Thursday, when Naomi Osaka blunted that very power game with equal and greater force, thrashing Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals. It extended the 39-year-old’s Grand Slam draught to four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final
- Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach Australian Open final
- Australian Open: Osaka won the game in straight sets beating the 23-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam
- The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox