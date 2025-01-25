Madison Keys denies Aryna Sabalenka three-peat at Australian Open, beats world no.1 to win maiden Grand Slam title

USA's Madison Keys produced a stunning performance in the Australian Open women's singles final against defending champion and world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka, defeating the Belarusian in three sets on Saturday. The USA tennis star secured a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 win over Sabalenka, denying the world no.1 player a third-successive title in Melbourne. Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates after winning the final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka(REUTERS)

Sabalenka displayed resilience to fight back against Madison Keys, taking the second set 6-2 after losing the opener 6-3 in their Saturday night showdown. Keys began on a strong note, breaking Sabalenka's serve in the opening game and maintaining her edge with powerful groundstrokes. Although Sabalenka fought back to level the score in the eighth game, Keys kept her composure to secure another break and close the first set in just 35 minutes.

Sabalenka responded emphatically in the second set, breaking Keys in the third and fifth games to seize control. Her aggressive baseline play and improved first-serve percentage shifted the momentum firmly in her favor, keeping the contest alive. With both players showcasing their strengths, the stage was set for a thrilling decider.

In the final set, both players succeeded in holding serve until Keys finally broke Sabalenka in what would be the last game of the match, thus clinching her maiden Grand Slam title.

By adding this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to an elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Thursday — saving a match point along the way — Keys is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA’s top two players at Melbourne Park.

Keys, ranked 14th and seeded 19th, was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open.

She prevented Sabalenka from earning what would have been her third women’s trophy in a row at the Australian Open — something last accomplished by Martina Hingis from 1997-99 — and her fourth major title overall.