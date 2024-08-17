 Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from US Open because of injuries | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from US Open because of injuries

PTI |
Aug 17, 2024 10:27 AM IST

The 18th-ranked Vondrousova has been sidelined by a hurt hand, and the 47th-ranked Norrie has a forearm problem.

Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, and Cam Norrie pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday because of injuries.

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova returns the ball to Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro during their women's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)
Vondrousova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year and was the runner-up at the 2019 French Open. She also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She hasn't played since a first-round loss at the All England Club in July, making her the first woman since 1994 to lose her opening match at a Wimbledon a year after winning the title.

Petra Martic replaces Vondrousova in the women's draw in New York, while Francisco Comesana takes Norrie's spot in the men's bracket for the year's last Grand Slam tournament.

The draw for the U.S. Open is next Thursday; play begins on Aug. 26.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from US Open because of injuries
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
