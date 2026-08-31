Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as 20-year Grand Slam streak ends at US Open

His wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara were among those watching from the stands. There was no immediate indication from Djokovic that the tears were connected to thoughts about his future or whether this could have been his final US Open appearance. The scenes, however, carried added significance given his age, his physical struggles and the unprecedented nature of the defeat.

By the fifth set, Djokovic's movement and resistance had been severely compromised. Navone moved 3-0 ahead before Djokovic finally got himself on the scoreboard. It was at that point that the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd attempted to lift the Serbian great, chanting and applauding as he continued to fight despite his condition. Djokovic appeared visibly overwhelmed by the reaction and was seen wiping away tears during the final set.

Djokovic had fought back impressively after losing the opening set and moved two sets to one ahead, but his physical condition deteriorated sharply during the latter stages of the contest. He was seen vomiting during the match, used an inhaler and took medication, while also repeatedly stretching and appearing troubled by his back and legs.

Novak Djokovic was reduced to tears during the deciding set of his US Open first-round match as the 24-time Grand Slam champion battled severe physical discomfort before suffering one of the earliest major exits of his career. The 39-year-old was beaten 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by Argentina's Mariano Navone at Arthur Ashe Stadium, bringing his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title to an abrupt end.

Djokovic's body gives way after remarkable fight Djokovic's problems had been apparent much earlier in the match. Despite struggling with the conditions, he managed to stay with Navone and produced the kind of recovery that has characterised so many of his greatest Grand Slam performances.

After dropping a tight first-set tie-break, Djokovic took the second 7-5 and then claimed the third 6-4. For a period, another escape appeared possible. Instead, Navone took control as Djokovic's physical condition worsened. The Argentine raced through the fourth set 6-2 before dominating the deciding set to complete a five-set victory.

Djokovic's difficulties in New York came shortly after he had spoken about an unspecified health condition that has affected him for several years, particularly in hot and humid conditions. “It’s just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years,” Djokovic had said ahead of the US Open, adding that heat and humidity could cause him significant problems.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic loses first-round match of a Grand Slam after 20 years; crashes out of US Open

The defeat carries considerable historical weight. Djokovic had never previously lost in the opening round of the US Open, despite playing the tournament on 19 previous occasions. It was also his first first-round defeat at a Grand Slam since 2006, ending a remarkable run spanning approximately two decades in which he had always survived his opening match at the four majors.

There was another striking piece of symmetry to the night. Djokovic's defeat came 21 years to the day after his first US Open match on August 30, 2005, when the then-young Serbian defeated Gael Monfils in five sets. This time, there would be no escape.

Djokovic arrived in New York still chasing the 25th major title that would move him clear of Margaret Court's tally of 24 Grand Slam singles crowns. Instead, his challenge ended at the very first hurdle, with the sight of one of tennis' most decorated champions fighting tears as the New York crowd tried to carry him through one final, painful set.