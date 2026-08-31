Novak Djokovic loses first-round match of a Grand Slam after 20 years; crashes out of US Open

Djokovic had to endure a physically gruelling encounter, repeatedly vomiting during the match before requiring treatment from the medical team after the fourth set. The Serbian appeared increasingly distressed as the contest entered its decisive stages. Following the loss of the fourth set, he took a medical timeout and received attention for his fitness concerns.

This is the first time in 20 years that Djokovic has lost a first-round match at a Grand Slam, the previous occasion coming in 2006 at the Australian Open .

Novak Djokovic crashed out of the US Open on Monday morning after suffering a shock defeat in the first-round fixture at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Argentina's Mariano Navone defeated the 39-year-old 7-6, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. The contest against Navone was Djokovic's longest first-round match of his career, lasting 4 hours and 36 minutes. The former World No.1 also ended up facing some injury troubles as the 24-time Grand Slam winner took a medical timeout before the start of the fifth and final set.

His struggles became even more visible in the final set when Mariano Navone moved 4-1 ahead. Djokovic was unable to hide his emotions, breaking down in tears as he battled physical difficulties. Despite attempting to fight his way back into the contest, Djokovic ultimately suffered a dramatic five-set defeat after being hampered by a series of fitness problems throughout the match.

How did the match unfold? Djokovic made an unheard 70 unforced errors in the opening round fixture. The match also saw him swallowing pills, and later, his back was also massaged by a medical professional.

Djokovic made an unheard 70 unforced errors in the opening round fixture. The match also saw him swallowing pills, and later, his back was also massaged by a medical professional.

The former world number one's wife, Jelena, was also watching him from the stands, sporting a worried look on her face. Djokovic did try to stage a comeback and won the second and third sets, bringing out his trademark fist pump. He also put his hand to his ear, gesturing to the crowd for applause.

However, Navone, 25, won his first ATP singles title earlier this year and did not lose hope, taking the fourth and fifth sets to win the encounter. The fourth set also saw Djokovic firing a shot and then landing awkwardly, dropping his racket. He all but conceded the fourth set but kept going, only to lose the match fair and square.