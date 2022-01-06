Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, says PM
tennis

Novak Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, says PM

  • Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open.
File Photo of Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)
File Photo of Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Sydney

Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport.

"All I can say is that the evidence (for) medical exemption that was provided was found to be insufficient," Morrison said during a media briefing in Canberra, adding Djokovic was not "singled out" for scrutiny over his visa cancellation.

(More to follow..)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic australian open
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out