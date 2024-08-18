Novak Djokovic furious, blasts 'embarrassing' umpiring controversy at Cincinnati Open: 'We live in 21st century...'

Felix Auger-Aliassime's campaign at the Cincinnati Open came to a controversial end in the Round of 16, where he suffered a disputed defeat to Jack Draper. The match reached a boiling point during a critical moment when Draper, having a match point, hit a shot that appeared to bounce on his side of the court before crossing the net – a situation that should have granted Auger-Aliassime the point. Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Paris Olympics(HT_PRINT)

However, chair umpire Greg Allensworth, lacking access to instant replay, ruled in Draper's favour and thus ending the match, sparking intense debate on the court.

The contentious call left Auger-Aliassime visibly frustrated. He engaged in a prolonged discussion with Draper and the umpire, contending that the point should have been his due to the apparent double bounce. The incident has since raised questions about the need for technological assistance in such crucial moments, leaving fans and analysts alike debating the outcome.

On Saturday, Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, also reacted strongly to the incident. Taking to his official X account, Djokovic stated it was “embarrassing” that there remains no video assistance to help rectify such calls.

“It’s embarrassing that we don’t have video replay of these kind of situations on the court. What’s even more ridiculous is that we don’t have the rule in place that would allow chair umpires to change the original call based on the video review that happens off the court!” Djokovic said.

Djokovic said that the players are kept in the dark about the actual outcome while fans who watch the game on television are better equipped to make correct decisions, thanks to replays.

“Everyone who watches TV sees what happened on the replay, yet the players on the court are kept in “dark” not knowing what’s the outcome. We have Hawkeye for line calls, we live in the technologically advanced 21st century! Please, respective Tours, make sure this nonsense never happens again!” said the Serbian tennis legend.

While the US Open has advanced technology to assist with line calls, most other tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open, have yet to make similar investments, leading to frustration among players and fans when crucial points hinge on potentially flawed human judgment. This recurring issue has long been a point of contention in the tennis community, with prominent players like Daniil Medvedev also voicing concerns over the consistency and accuracy of officiating.