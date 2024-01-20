Novak Djokovic hopes to work with Sania Mirza on mission Indian tennis after revealing 'great connection with India'

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who kickstarted his title-defending campaign off to a stellar start, beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in straight sets in the third round on Friday, opened up on his dream to work alongside the legendary Sania Mirza towards tennis in India after revealing his “great connection” with the country. Novak Djokovic speaks on his 'special connection' with India in an interview with Sania Mirza

Speaking on Sports Sports with Sania, who played her final Grand Slam match in the mixed doubles final last year in Australian Open before drawing curtains on her career a few weeks later in Hyderabad, where it had all started for the six-time major winner, Djokovic reckoned that while he understands cricket is a more popular sport in India, he is aware that tennis is widely followed in the country as well. The only time Djokovic ever visited India was in 2014 for the now-defunct International Tennis Premier League in New Delhi.

“There is a great connection that I feel with India. And, if we go back a very long time in the history of Serbia and India, we can find a lot of similarities and a lot of connections there. I love Indian people. They've always been very kind to me, one of the kindest, most gentle and most genuine people in the world. And they love their sports, obviously, cricket being the biggest one, but also tennis, as I understand, is followed greatly across India. I've been there only once in New Delhi about ten years ago for one of the exhibition matches for just a couple of days,” he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner further admitted that he wishes to work with Sania in inspiring young kids in India to pick up the sport.

“I really wish to explore the beautiful country and I wish to be part of some programs that include children, particularly in the early childhood development area, because that's something that I'm very passionate about, of course, with my wife and my family. That's the mission of our foundation. Those are the cornerstones that our foundation was being founded on. And I wish to be part of some tennis-related program. No doubt about that. Let's see what the future brings. But I would love to see more children grabbing a tennis racket and playing tennis. Obviously, that's something that, as a tennis player would fill my heart with joy. Hopefully, I can personally contribute to that. Hopefully, there will be many years ahead of me when I'll be spending more time in your beautiful country, and then we can work together on this mission,” he said.