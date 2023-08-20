Novak Djokovic reacts after Cincinnati Open posts 'drunk photos' of him from viral on-court moment with fan

Novak Djokovic made a sensational return to action. Like he admitted, that he long moved on from that heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon final, Djokovic, despite being in action for the first time in over a month, looked in no discomfort as he scripted a rampaging run to the final at the Cincinnati Masters. With another straight set win in the week, against Alexander Zverev, the Serb made his eighth final on Saturday and stands on the verge of a third Masters 1000 title in Ohio. Novak Djokovic has been on a rampaging form in this week at Cincinnati Masters

Earlier in the week, during his campaign opener on Centre Court against Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina, Djokovic shared a hilarious moment with a fan. During the match, as he made his way to the back of the court, one of the spectators looked to get a close up picture of Djokovic and got her mobile phone right close to the player. Reacting to the gesture from the fan, Djokovic reacted by blowing a kiss at the camera. The lady was left stunned and asked for another and Djokovic, who was left in splits, obliged again.

Cincinnati Open's Instagram handle later shared the moment with a video of the incident and the pictures taken by the fan and Djokovic hilarious reacted to it saying that he looks "drunk" in those images.

"Haha thanks for posting photos on which I look like I was drunk on the court," replied Djokovic on the post made by the tournament.

Djokovic has been on a rampaging form in this week at Cincinnati Masters, which stands as his sole preparatory event for the US Open next month. He has not lost a set yet in four matches and hasn't conceded more than four games in a set as he reached his eighth final in his first appearance at the event since his title-winning run in 2019. Djokovic's only other title in Ohio came in 2017.

The 36-year-old now has a chance to avenge his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month as the Spaniard made his maiden final as well on Saturday evening after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the semis. This will be their third ATP meeting in 2023 and first outside the Grand Slam. Djokovic had won the first, in their semi-final meeting in French Open where Alcaraz had suffered from cramps.

Despite reaching the final, Djokovic will not be able to reclaim his world No. 1 title before heading to US Open by virtue of Alcaraz making the final round in Ohio. The 20-year-old will now be aiming for his fifth Masters 1000 title of his career and third this year after wins in Indian Wells and Madrid Open.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON