Novak Djokovic’s latest training session drops huge Andy Murray coaching job future update - Watch

Novak Djokovic is set to participate at the upcoming Miami Open, and he will be featuring in the Masters 1000 event for the first time since 2019. He will also be seeking his first title at the event since 2016, and is also a six-time champion. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with his coach Andy Murray after winning his quarter final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.(REUTERS)

The Serbian ace was recently spotted training with Andy Murray at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as he hopes to bounce back after three straight defeats.

Murray, who announced his retirement last year, joined Djokovic’s coaching staff for the 2025 season. He made his first appearance in Melbourne but Djokovic had a disappointing campaign, retiring hurt from his Australian Open semi-finals.

Here is the video of Djokovic training with Murray:

Djokovic is also chasing his 100th ATP title and first since last August. He seems to be out of motivation lately, and played only a few tournaments towards the end of last year. Even injuries and fitness issues seem to be creeping up.

In Melbourne, he sensationally defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, but then also suffered a hamstring injury. Then during his semi-final clash vs Alexander Zverev, he retired after the opening set. He returned to action in Doha, and lost in the first round. Then at the Indian Wells, he crashed out of the second round, receiving his third straight loss.

After his Australian Open exit, there were rumours that Murray might not continue anymore. But Murray’s presence in Miami shows that he remains to be part of Djokovic’s team, and is expected to continue at least till December.

Speaking after the Australian Open, Murray said, “I enjoyed certain parts of it. I enjoyed the matches. I liked sitting at the side watching matches from a different perspective. I enjoyed the analysis, and preparing and planning, the strategy and everything. I really liked that, but I also found it very demanding.”

“I’m obviously very inexperienced as a coach, so there's lots of things that when you're a player, you don't realise that coaches are thinking about and having to do. I'm a poor communicator, something I've always struggled with, but then when you're part of a team and you’re kind of leading the team, it's really important that you are communicating well with people and giving them clear direction. I think I did an okay job with that, but I found it hard, I found that very demanding,” he added.