Novak Djokovic to Caroline Wozniacki, a look at big names set to return at US Open 2023

The US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, is scheduled to start from today in New York. Focus will be on the world number 1 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who is fresh off a victory at Wimbledon. Poland’s Iga Swiatek will be among names to watch in the women’s draw. Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic meets with fans after playing at a pop-up tennis court during a US Open tennis event at Times Square in New York on August 24(AFP)

Apart from these players, a host of other big names are set to return to the Flushing Meadows this year.

Novak Djokovic:

Coming on the back of a win at the Cincinnati Open, Novak Djokovic is set to participate in the US Open for the first time since 2021. The Serbian failed to compete in the last edition of the tournament after breaching the Covid-19 vaccination rules. A victory at this year’s US Open will help Djokovic in equalling Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles- most individual wins by a player in the history of the game.

Marketa Vondrousova:

Owing to a surgery, Marketa Vondrousova failed to compete in the last three majors of 2022. The Czech star made a comeback at Wimbledon this year. Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur in the finals to become the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era. The win helped the 24-year-old to break into the top-ten of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career. Vondrousova will be eager to complete her comeback by producing a successful performance at the US Open.

Caroline Wozniacki:

A few months back, Caroline Wozniacki had announced that she would return to court, coming out of her retirement. The two-time US Open finalist retired from competitive tennis after the 2020 Australian Open. Since then, Wozniacki has welcomed two children with ex-NBA star David Lee. Wozniacki made her comeback at the Canadian Open this year. She will now look to clinch a second Grand Slam title in the US Open.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils:

The couple will appear in this year’s US Open as parents after welcoming their first child in October 2022. Both have missed out on several tournaments since the 2022 French Open. While pregnancy was the reason behind Svitolina's absence, Monfils was recovering from his injuries. Monfils played his first tournament of the season at Indian Wells Masters and competed at the Roland Garros before appearing in the Cincinnati Open. On the other hand, Svitolina made her comeback in February. She also participated in the French Open and Wimbledon. Svitolina had reached the quarter-finals when she last featured in the US Open two years back.

Alexander Zverev:

While playing against Rafael Nadal in the French Open semi-finals in 2022, Alexander Zverev picked up a horrible ankle injury that left him sidelined for the rest of the year. Following his return, Zverev appeared in a more composed version of himself. The 26-year-old German has reached as many as six semi-finals this year and won his 20th WTA tour title on home soil in Hamburg in July. It was his first singles title since emerging victorious in the 2021 ATP Finals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON