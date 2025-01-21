Novak Djokovic turns caring dad after beating Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open: 'When are you going to sleep?'

Novak Djokovic's 'Mamba mentality' was once again on display as he brushed aside the challenge of Carlos Alcaraz to make his way to yet another Australian Open semi-final. After sealing the victory, the Serbian had his spirits high. Even his children, Stefan and Tara, were spotted sitting in the player's box with the former World No.1's wife, Jelena. Novak Djokovic turned into a caring dad right after his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-final. (AFP )

During his post-match interaction with Jim Courier, Djokovic displayed his caring and protective dad side. He spotted his kids watching the game despite it being 1 AM in Melbourne.

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to become the only male player to make it to 50 Grand Slam semi-finals.

“I’m surprised my kids are still here,” Djokovic said during the interview with Jim Courier.

“Thank you for supporting me. But it’s 1 am! When are you going to sleep tonight? they don’t want me to talk about them," he added.

Hearing this, Djokovic's kids and wife, Jelena, smiled. Tara was also seen tapping on her watch with her finger.

Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open quarter-final lasted more than 3.5 hours, with the former coming out on top. Djokovic will now take on Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday, January 24.

'One of the most epic matches'

After the win against Alcaraz, Djokovic called the match "epic," and he had only good things to say about his Spanish opponent.

"Firstly I want to give my upmost respect and admiration for Carlos and everything he stands for - and what he has achieved so far in his young career," said Djokovic.

"What a terrific guy he is and even better competitor... I just wish that this match today was the final, honestly. It's one of the most epic matches I've played on this court - on any court, really," he added.

Djokovic has now reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the 12th time in his glorious career. The Serbian is chasing a 25th Grand Slam title, and it remains to be seen whether he can make it happen.