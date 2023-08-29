Djokovic turns pressure on defending champ Alcaraz ahead of his US Open kick off with devastating round-one win

Novak Djokovic has turned the pressure on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz even before their potential clash in the final of US Open 2023. In the early hours of Tuesday, in front of an electric Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Flushing Meadows, Djokovic made a thundering return to the Open with round-one win over Frenchman Alexandre Muller. Playing his first match in New York since going down in the 2021 final to Daniil Medvedev, which saw him lose his opportunity at becoming the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to script a Calendar Grand Slam, Djokovic raced through the match, winning eight straight games early on before script a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win. With one battle lost, Alcaraz will keep his focus on retaining the US Open title when he begins his journey from late Wednesday onwards

While the win marked his return to winning ways at the US Open, where he is yet to win a title since 2018, it saw him reclaim the world No. 1 ranking, thus turning the pressure on Alcaraz, who is yet to start his US Open campaign. Having suffered a loss to the Serb in the Cincinnati Open final, which was preceded by a shock early exit in Montreal, the Spaniard was left with a lead of just 20 points at the top of the charts. Hence, defending the world No. 1 crown seemed impossible for the 20-year-old who set put to guard the 2000 points he gained last year by virtue of lift his maiden major while Djokovic had none to defend.

Moreover, for Alcaraz to have retained the ranking, he would have expected Muller to pull off the one of the greatest upsets of recent times. The last time Djokovic suffered a round-one exit at a Slam was in 2006 Australian Open, only second in his career, but none of those happened at the US Open, where he has at least reached the semi-final in 12 of his last 14 appearances.

Djokovic begins 390th week as world No. 1

Djokovic, who begins his record-extending 390th week atop in ATP rankings, is certain to officially be named as the world No. 1 two weeks from now irrespective of Alcaraz winning the title for a second straight time in US Open. As per the Live Rankings, Djokovic is now on 9840 points, which is already 25 more than what Alcaraz (now at 7825) could achieve if he defends his crown.

He faces Dominik Koepfer in the first round.

Djokovic will face World No. 76 Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who defeated American NCAA champion Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

