Novak Djokovic's father lambasts journalist for savage 'Loser Of All Time' post after Serb's Wimbledon loss

Novak Djokovic stood a win away from being the first ever player, male or female, to reach the unprecedented mark of a 24th Grand Slam in Open Era, going past the legendary Serena Williams, when he headed for the Wimbledon 2023 final. Margaret Court remains the only player ever to have held the tally of 24 Majors, although she reached the mark with Slam wins in Amateur and Open Era. However, Djokovic was stunned in the final last week at SW19 by Carlos Alcaraz which eventually saw him top an unwanted chart in Grand Slam history. Going by the stat, a journalist savaged the Serb with a brutal post before being blasted by the player's father. Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to his defeat by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their men's singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP)

It defeat was Djokovic's 12 in a Grand Slam final, the most among any player in men's singles tennis. He went past Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl, both of whom have 11 such defeats in their career.

The stat saw a Montenegrin journalist Nebojsa Sofranac took to Facebook to ridicule Djokovic calling him the "Loser Of All Time". He posted: What did you do to him, Carlitos? So many illegal crazy volleys, slices and bombs that should be banned. And to inflame so much anger among lumberjacks who don't even know how to count games, but know enough to curse a 20-year-old boy who amazed the world? How many shepherds will stop watching tennis and cry in anguish on my wall? The Spaniard has given Novak a new nickname. LOAT, as many as 12 lost finals, the most in the Open Era, he is the 'loser of all times'."

Djokovic father was asked about the brutal comment in a recent interview with Republika and he blasted the journalist. "May God help that man. If he can even be helped, and if he really means everything he wrote," he said.

Djokovic eyes US Open return

Putting the Wimbledon loss behind, the 36-year-old looks ahead to US Open where he will be returning for the first time since 2021 having missed the last edition owing his stance over Covid vaccination which stood against the rules of the U.S government for international travellers. In fact, he had missed the hard court events as well last year owing to the restrictions. But with the government easing the rule from May 11 onwards, Djokovic will keep his hopes of a 24th Major alive.

“I keep on going with the same resolution, with a big desire and fresh goals – the US Open and Davis Cup are the most important competitions for me until the end of this year,” he told Serbian outlet Sport Klub.

“I hope to stay healthy, motivated, ready, strong – so that I can fight for another Grand Slam title. am looking forward to coming back to New York. Throughout my career, I’ve played my best on hard courts, although grass has become my favourite surface too in the last five-six years. But overall, considering tournaments where I’ve been most successful – it’s hard courts.

“I’ve played a lot of finals in New York (record 3-5 in those finals). I lost the last one to Medvedev, but I received a lot of love from the crowd, which wasn’t the case in the past. I left New York with that image in my head, so I am really looking forward to going back.”

