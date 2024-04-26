Paris Olympics a goal, but not my call to make: Bhambri

Playing three tournaments in the first three weeks of this month that featured a semi-final and an ATP 250 title on Sunday, Yuki Bhambri is back home for a short yet much-needed breather. Yuki Bhambri in action earlier this year.(Getty)

His second ATP doubles title in Munich partnering Albano Olivetti, which took the former singles junior world No. 1 Bhambri to a career-high ranking of 56 in doubles, is a positive springboard to the hectic next couple of months on the road with two key pitstops at the French Open and Wimbledon. Would the Paris Olympics, which follows the two Slams, be a goal too?

“It absolutely would be," Bhambri said over phone. “It's a big 2-3 months with a lot of big events coming up. The immediate goal would be to improve the Slam results, which would not only help push the rankings further up but also give personal satisfaction.

“The deadline for the Olympics (entries) is after French Open. It would be nice if I get a chance to play in it. But that is not in my control, and not my call to make.”

As the India No. 2 in doubles, Bhambri isn't misplaced in having the Olympics in his radar. But with Rohan Bopanna the current world No. 2 and likely to remain high up there post the French Open in June, the choice of partner would be his for India's doubles representation in Paris (it remains to be seen if and how much of a say the All India Tennis Association has in it). Rankings-wise, Bhambri would be the logical frontrunner, especially since Ramkumar Ramanathan, with whom Bopanna has played and won titles on the ATP tour, has dropped dramatically in it (he is 155th).

Bhambri said he has had no conversations with Bopanna yet. “The decision is what it will be. I don't know how the process works, and if AITA will be in it. For me, the immediate goal is to continue to get the rankings up and to compete for titles. And that is, I guess, the only way to put my name forward for it,” he added.

Bhambri and Bopanna had teamed up last year for Davis Cup ties and the Asian Games, where their first-round exit came as a shock (India and Bopanna had a men's doubles gold to defend). Bhambri, richer by an ATP title on clay and more tour-level experience since, believes he is “already a different player than what I was 6-7 months ago”.

“That just wasn't a good match. In doubles, you can have a good day but also have a really bad day and things can go by quickly, especially with the shorter format. It's just another lesson to work and improve. The Olympics would be an even bigger challenge. But I hope that, if given an opportunity, I would be better,” he said.

The former top-100 singles pro has taken steady strides in the doubles circuit since switching fully to it last year. The initial run with Saketh Myneni — the pair had a successful run on the Challenger tour — helped Bhambri climb the rankings and step up to the ATP tour playing with and against "higher-ranked players with more quality and experience”.

The 31-year-old has largely competed on the ATP tour this season and made three semi-finals apart from the Munich title, initially partnering Robin Haase and then Frenchman Olivetti.

“The more I’ve played (on the ATP tour), the more comfortable I've felt. The next step is to not just be there consistently but compete for titles, also at the Masters and the Slams," he said.

His doubles game is a constant work in progress, he believes, specifically the net play and volleying. For that he has three coaching brains to fall back on — Aditya Sachdeva, his childhood coach now with Roundglass Tennis Academy, and travelling coaches Balachandran Manikkath and former South African doubles No. 7 Raven Klaasen who are both part of the Doubles Dream of India project.

"Everyone brings in their own style and experience, which is also why I've been able to improve my doubles game,” Bhambri said.