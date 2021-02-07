IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open

The back problem is causing Nadal uncertainty. He was sidelined for the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, where he was little more than a spectator as Spain, last year's runners-up, lost in the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Back soreness is still bothering Rafael Nadal as he prepares for the Australian Open.

The No. 2-ranked Nadal likes everything to line up perfectly, and he admitted on the eve of the year's first major “the whole positive feelings that I had” last week after coming out of 14-day quarantine “now disappeared a little bit.”

Nadal is trying to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title, which would give him sole ownership of the men's record. He equaled Roger Federer on 20 last October when he won at Roland Garros, his 13th French Open title.

But the back problem is causing him uncertainty. Nadal was sidelined for the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, where he was little more than a spectator as Spain, last year's runners-up, lost in the semifinals.

“It’s true that for the last 15 days I have been suffering with the back,” Nadal, appearing slightly dejected, told a pre-tournament news conference Sunday. “So here we are. I tried little bit today to serve again. I’m doing everything what’s possible to be ready for it. Today I am still hoping to keep improving and hope to be ready for it.”

The Australian Open starts Monday, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic starting his quest for third Australian title, and a ninth overall.

Nadal is on the bottom half of the men's draw and is scheduled to play his first-round match against Laslo Djere of Serbia on Tuesday. A win there and he could face either Viktor Troicki or Michael Mhom in the second round with a projected third-round match against Dan Evans, who won one of the six tuneup tournaments held at Melbourne Park this week.

He's not thinking that far ahead, having been in the situation before of taking injuries and niggles into a major.

“I think about (how) we are on Sunday, I have tomorrow and then playing Tuesday, no?" he said. “I don’t think about not playing — the thing is about in which conditions I'm going to start the tournament.

“It's not serious, but the muscle is still tight, so is difficult to play with freedom of movements. Let’s hope (the) situation keeps improving."

Australia has been Nadal's least successful Grand Slam venue. His only title here to date was in 2009, although he has come very close to adding another, losing the final four times at Melbourne Park.

Nevertheless, he's still aiming to be the first man in the professional era — and third overall — to win each of the four majors twice. He won Wimbledon titles in 2008 and '10, he has four U.S. Open titles and has a win-loss record of 100-2 in singles matches at the French Open.

His entourage and the medical team are doing everything to help, he said, and “I know sometimes things change quick. I'm going to keep staying positive.”


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafael nadal australian open 2021
app
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away at 83

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Akhtar, whose coaching style emphasised on playing aggressive serve and volley game, shaped many careers, including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The back problem is causing Nadal uncertainty. He was sidelined for the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, where he was little more than a spectator as Spain, last year's runners-up, lost in the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
tennis

Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
tennis

Murray questions LTA's Covid protocols after positive test

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the Yarra Valley Classic with the trophy after her final singles match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the Yarra Valley Classic with the trophy after her final singles match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:32 AM IST
"It's been a little while between drinks for us but I'm enjoying every minute of it," Barty told the socially-distanced crowd on Margaret Court Arena after receiving the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after defeating Italy in the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after defeating Italy in the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Marvellous Medvedev fires Russia to ATP Cup win

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:28 AM IST
While outstanding in the first set, Medvedev reached another level in the second, outpointing world number 10 Berrettini with a procession of sparkling winners as he roared to a 5-1 lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Ben McLachlan in action during his group stage match against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos.(REUTERS)
Japan's Ben McLachlan in action during his group stage match against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos.(REUTERS)
tennis

Injuries everywhere; Russia, Italy to meet in ATP Cup final

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:34 PM IST
He left the court for treatment Saturday and returned, taking the match to three sets before Medvedev finally converted to secure Russia's win over Germany and a spot in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open.(REUTERS)
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open.(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal eases injury fears in Melbourne Park training session

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The 20-times Grand Slam champion took to the John Cain Arena court in the late afternoon and appeared unhampered as he hammered balls across the net with trademark ferocity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
tennis

Muguruza lays down a marker as big names pull out of warm-ups

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The warm-up tournaments at Melbourne Park were hit by more withdrawals early on Saturday when former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka pulled out, citing injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020 Serena Williams of the U.S. during the match against China's Qiang Wang REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020 Serena Williams of the U.S. during the match against China's Qiang Wang REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena shrugs off shoulder issue, 'relaxed' about Slam record bid

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Williams, a seven-times champion at Melbourne Park, pulled out of the warmup Yarra Valley Classic on Friday, robbing the tournament of a marquee semi-final with world number one and home hero Ash Barty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund(REUTERS)
2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund(REUTERS)
tennis

Simona Halep back on the job at Melbourne Park

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Halep, who boasts French Open and Wimbledon titles in her Grand Slam collection, lost the 2018 Australian Open final to Caroline Wozniacki and fell at the penultimate hurdle last year with a semi-final loss to Garbine Muguruza.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. looks(REUTERS)
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. looks(REUTERS)
tennis

Defending champ Kenin: leg will be OK for Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Kenin said she’d been bothered by pain in her upper left leg and felt frustrated. She didn’t expect it to be a problem, though, when the Australian Open starts Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Yarra Valley Classic - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo(REUTERS)
Tennis - Yarra Valley Classic - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka strives for consistency, not No. 1 ranking

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Osaka, who plays former quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round at Melbourne Park, won her second U.S. Open title last year and is widely seen as having the potential to dominate the women's circuit for years to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 6, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 6, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Injuries everywhere; Medvedev and Russia into ATP Cup final

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:07 AM IST
“Crazy match,” Medvedev said. “Happy to win even if many things I didn’t like. Most important thing is to win for the country and be in the final.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
tennis

Osaka, Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneups

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:26 AM IST
No. 3-ranked Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semifinal against Elise Mertens, citing a “niggling injury."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP