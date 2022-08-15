Rafael Nadal can maximise on Novak Djokovic's absence in Cincinnati to close in on Serb's sensational record

Covid-19 protocols over vaccination status has once again led to Novak Djokovic missing out on yet another tournament in 2022 but it will give Rafael Nadal a big advantage when he returns after an injury break to make his first appearance at the Cincinnati Masters after a gap of five years. Nadal will have the opportunity to close in on Djokovic's incredible record in Cincinnati Masters.

Nadal has been absent from the tour since aggravating his abdominal injury during Wimbledon 2022 earlier in July. A reported 7mm tear led to the Spaniard's withdrawal from semi-final tie. He was set to make a return in the Montreal event, but cited discomfort in the abdominal region which prolonged his absence. But only 5 days later, he announced his confirmation for Cincinnati Masters.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal makes 'dangerous' injury revelation ahead of pre-US Open comeback in Cincinnati

This will be his first appearance in Cincinnati in five year having won the title in Ohio back in 2013. Djokovic, however, will miss out on the event with Covid-19 riles restricting entry of unvaccinated travellers in America. This will give Nadal the opportunity to close in on the Serb's record of most Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic owns the record of 38 such title wins while Nadal stands second with 36 trophies.

If Nadal gets to his 37th Masters 1000 title, it will give him the opportunity to rise to the top of the world rankings for the first time since February 2020, given that incumbent holder Daniil Medvedev loses in or before the quarters.

Nadal is likely to face Borna Coric in his first match at the Cincinnati event while seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime threat lurks in his quarter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON