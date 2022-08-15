Rafael Nadal makes 'dangerous' injury revelation ahead of pre-US Open comeback in Cincinnati

Rafael Nadal is all set to make his return to ATP in the US Open tune-up in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nadal had earlier missed the Canadian Open owing to his continued recovery from abdominal strain he incurred during his campaign in Wimbledon earlier in July. And ahead of his appearance in Cincinnati Masters, Nadal opened up on his injury, making a "dangerous" revelation.

Nadal had opted out of his Wimbledon semi-final tie owing to a reported 7mm abdominal tear. After a period of rest, he was slated to return in the Montreal event, and had even begun his preparations for the tournament. But on the eve of the contest, Nadal withdrew citing discomfort in abdominal region.

However, less than a week later, Nadal confirmed his participation in the Western & Southern Open, which will mark his return to the event after a gap of five years. But the Spaniard revealed that the injury remains risk with US Open just a fortnight away.

Nadal said: "The main thing is to stay healthy and play the events that I want to play. I will not play more than what I believe works well for my body. I am happy to be back in Cincinnati after a couple of years without the chance of being able to be here. I had a small tear in the abdomen, so it is dangerous."

"The abdominal is a place that is dangerous because on every serve you put a lot of effort there. I am trying to do things properly, trying to be a bit more conservative. I hope I can be ready for the action here. I want to play tennis again on the Tour. I am having a good season and I am enjoying it. I want to enjoy this week in Cincinnati."

Nadal, who lifted the Cincinnati title only once in his career back in 2013, will likely begin his campaign against Borna Coric with his opener in Wednesday's night session. But what has been the most-talked about aspect of his return has been the opportunity for Nadal to reclaim the world no.1 title if he wins in Cincinnati for the second time in his career.

