Rafael Nadal withdraws from Australian Open 2024 with 'micro tear' on muscle

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will not feature in the 2024 edition of the Australian Open, the 22-time Grand Slam title winner confirmed on Sunday. One of the most decorated players in men's singles tennis history, former World No.1 Nadal was gearing up for his Grand Slam return in the Brisbane International. The Brisbane tournament was the first singles event that Nadal participated in after almost a year. Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his quarter final match against Australia's Jordan Thompson (REUTERS)

However, Nadal picked up a hip injury in his quarter-final defeat to Australia's Jordan Thompson in Brisbane. Nadal was upstaged by Thompson, who won the contest in 3 hours and 25 minutes. After a 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 trounce at the hands of the Australian, Nadal admitted that he was ‘a little bit more scared than usual’ following the fresh injury setback. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Nadal shared a lengthy note to confirm that he has been forced to pull out of the Australian Open.

'I have micro tear…': Nadal shares injury update

“Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” Nadal said in a statement.

How many Australian Open titles Nadal has won?

The record-time French Open winner has enjoyed title triumphs at Melbourne Park on two occasions. Nadal previously won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022. The 37-year-old made a brief comeback to professional tennis after a hip flexor injury ended his Grand Slam dream at the Australian Open last year. The Spanish Raging Bull sustained the injury in his second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open.

'Really wanted to play in Australia'

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months. Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season. I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support and see you soon! Rafa," Nadal added.