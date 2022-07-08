Home / Sports / Tennis / Nadal's Wimbledon announcement sparks epic debate, Taylor Fritz comes up with savage reply on semi-final spot denial
Nadal's Wimbledon announcement sparks epic debate, Taylor Fritz comes up with savage reply on semi-final spot denial

  • Nadal's decision sparked an epic debate over a semi-final spot denial for Taylor Fritz, whom he had defeated in the quarterfinal the previous day. And the young American responded to the debate with a savage reply.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rafael Nadal on Thursday left tennis fraternity shocked with his announcement of withdrawal from Wimbledon 2022, hours before the much-anticipated semi-final clash against Nick Kyrgios, citing abdominal injury. While the news sent Nick Kyrgios into his maiden Grand Slam final, it sparked an epic debate over a semi-final spot denial for Taylor Fritz, whom he had defeated in the quarterfinal the previous day. And the young American responded to the debate with a savage reply.

Nadal had suffered the injury during his campaign in Wimbledon, but the pain had aggravated during his nail-biting quarter-final match against Fritz. The pain had denied him the first set after which he was attended for medical help during which he was given painkillers as well. Nadal later fought back in top-class fashion to beat Fritz in the fifth-set tie-breaker and maintain his unbeaten record in Wimbledon quarterfinals.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal reveals date of his return from injury after withdrawing from Wimbledon 2022

Despite a blockbuster semi-final match on cards, Nadal revealed that it would be too risky to play the match against Kyrgios and would end up being career threatening and hence decided to opt out of the tournament.

Following the big announcement on Thursday, many on social media slammed Nadal form not making the decision during the quarterfinal match which would have allowed Fritz to go through to the semis. Meanwhile, others lashed out at Wimbledon for the rule of allowing a walkover at such an important stage in the tournament. This was in fact the first time ever in Wimbledon history that a player received a walkover in the semis.

Many on social media even tagged Fritz on the same with one of his fans suggesting that he should "go forward" and face Kyrgios. And the American responded saying, "Nah, [I'm] not looking for handouts. If I couldn't beat him [Nadal] then I don't deserve to be in the semis...simple as that."

This was however Fritz's best show at a Grand Slam event. His previous career best was a fourth-round appearance in Australian Open earlier this year and previous best at SW19 was a third-round appearance in 2021.

