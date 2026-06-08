Rafael Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar bow down to Alexander Zverev after his long wait for Grand Slam title comes to an end

Alexander Zverev's long wait finally came to an end on Sunday as the German won his first-ever Grand Slam by clinching the French Open title. The 29-year-old defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in a five-set marathon to win the second Grand Slam of the year. Following this tremendous achievement, Zverev received congratulatory messages from Sachin Tendulkar and Rafael Nadal, and both legends lauded his persistence and determination. Germany's Alexander Zverev holds "La Coupe des Mousquetaires" trophy after winning the French Open (AFP) The 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal said that Zverev deserved it all after all the hard work he has put in over the years. The Spaniard also received special praise for Cobolli, who narrowly missed out at Roland Garros. Also Read: Alexander Zverev ends Grand Slam curse in epic five-set French Open triumph over Flavio Cobolli “Congratulations, @AlexZverev, on winning @rolandgarros! So well deserved after all the hard work and perseverance. You’ve been chasing your first Grand Slam for a long time, and you absolutely deserve it! And congratulations to Flavio as well for a fantastic tournament,” Nadal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On the other hand, Master Blaster Tendulkar spoke about how Zverev was made to wait for his first-ever Grand Slam, saying he always believed the German to be a “special player.” “Sometimes, tennis can take a long time to give back what players keep putting in. Good to see Alexander Zverev win his first Grand Slam at Roland-Garros today. Always felt he was a special player,” Tendulkar wrote. “Credit to Flavio Cobolli for the way he competed today as well. Both players gave everything to the game,” he added.