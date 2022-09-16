Home / Sports / Tennis / Rafael Nadal teases one last event with Roger Federer after Swiss tennis legend announces retirement

tennis
Published on Sep 16, 2022 03:11 PM IST

There was a small part in Nadal's post that went unnoticed for tennis fans where he teased one last event with Federer.

ByHT Sports Desk

Rafael Nadal paid a heartfelt tribute to his “friend and rival” Roger Federer on social media after the Swiss tennis legend on Thursday make a shocking announcement on his retirement. Federer revealed his intention to retire from tennis next week after the Laver Cup in London. But there was a small part in Nadal's post that went unnoticed for tennis fans where he teased one last event with Federer.

Nadal, who was chasing his fifth title in New York and a 23 major in his career, suffered a round-of-16 exit to Frances Tiafoe in US Open last week. Following the shock exit, Nadal casted a massive doubt on his commitments later this year, including the laver Cup which begins next Friday at the 02 Arena in London.

"I need to go back. I need to fix things, life, then I don't know when I (am) going to come back. I (am) going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there," he had said.

Nadal's words had left a serious doubt over his reunion with the Big Four at the Laver Cup which would also have Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for Team Europe, alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

However, on Thursday, through his special post for Federer on his retirement, he confirmed his availability for the Laver Cup tournament.

"For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup," read his final sentence in his tribute.

The tournament will begin from September 23 onwards in London. This will be the second time Nadal will make an appearance in Laver Cup having previously made in 2017 and 2019.

