Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic rivalry set for fresh twist as comeback looms for Spaniard

Rafael Nadal may have admitted that he hasn't picked up the racquet since he retired from professional tennis last November, but a comeback looms for the Spaniard, as rumour has it he is likely to turn to the courts to add a fresh twist to his long-standing rivalry with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Comeback looms for Rafael Nadal(AFP)

It was Toni Nadal, Rafa's uncle and former coach, who hinted that the 38-year-old could soon be seen in action playing exhibition matches opposite Federer and even Djokovic, who recently claimed ahead of the start of the French Open that his career too is approaching an end.

"I imagine he'd like to do some exhibitions with Federer soon, to give back a little of everything tennis has given him and what tennis has meant to him," Toni told CLAY and RG Media. “It would be very special for people to see the three of them playing again. And yes, I think they'll have to do something, because I suppose people will be motivated to see them play later on.”

Although admitting that it wasn't Rafa himself who came up with the idea of playing exhibition matches, but Toni outlined the reason why it remains a strong possibility.

"I think I've been close enough to him to know him a little and know that he would be excited to play with Federer. Tennis has been a big part of his life, it's meant a big part to him, and you don't just erase it from one day to the next.

Federer and Djokovic, who forged a two-decade-long rivalry with Nadal, one that defined the golden age in men's tennis, were both present in Paris on Sunday for the 22-time Grand Slam winner's farewell ceremony on the Court Philippe Chatrier. Andy Murray, together with whom they formed the Big Four, was also present.

Toni reckoned 2026 could be the year for Nadal's return to the court, despite his nephew expecting the birth of his second child this year, and that he had given up on tennis because of his body. "After these months away from the courts, I think at some point he'll want to get back to training and feel like he's playing the ball well. I'm convinced that soon, quite soon, he'll be back playing," he added.

A source from the Italian Tennis Federation (ITF) told CLAY that the organisers of the Italian Open are planning a tribute ceremony for Nadal next year. He had won the Rome Masters 10 times in his career. "In 2024, Nadal knew there was a tribute planned, but he didn't want to do it. In 2026, it would be logical for us to pay tribute to him, and it's clear that Paris has raised the bar significantly. The most important thing will be to do something he likes."