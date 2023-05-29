Rafael Nadal's uncle responds to point-blank question on Spaniard's French Open return in 2024

Last week Rafael Nadal had called for a press conference. And despite it turning out the way all had anticipated, it came as a shock. Owing to his failure to recover from the hip injury he incurred in Australian Open back in January this year, Nadal pulled out of the 2023 French Open and subsequently announced that 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player. Amid concern among world tennis over Nadal's health and his prolonged break from the sport, his uncle, Toni Nadal, gives a clear response on whether the Spaniard will make a return to Roland Garros next year. Rafael Nadal; his uncle Toni

This was the first time Nadal missed a French Open, the only Grand Slam tournament which same his main draw participation for 18 straight years. He lifted the title for a record 14 times during that run, including in 2022, but will unfortunately not be able to defend the crown this year.

"It’s disappointing that he can’t be here because this is the only tournament he never missed since the start of his career," Toni Nadal told Tennis Majors. "Look, it was bad luck that he wasn’t able to recover in time, but OK – it’s a shame, but life goes on."

Nadal had informed the media during that press conference that he had made every medical effort to return to fitness for the French Open, but none worked, adding that now he has stopped practicing and that he is going to take time off sport for the rest of the year. While the revelation raised doubts over Nadal's return next year even though the 36-year-old made his intentions clear, Toni is positive about the chances of a comeback to Roland Garros in 2024.

"Yes! I believe because I want to believe. I know that it’s getting harder to win with every year passing by, but I always believe that things will work out well," he said.

Through his 18 years at French Open, Nadal has build a staggering feat of 112 wins in 115 matches, the best ever by a player at a single ATP event. Only thrice did he suffer a defeat since winning his maiden title in Paris back in 2005.

"I think all the great players are very strong mentally," added his uncle Toni. "If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be able to achieve what they did. Rafael is strong, [Novak] Djokovic is strong, [Roger] Federer is strong. With Rafa, he was taught from a very early age to play every point as if it was a final. That helped him become mentally really strong," Toni added.

Nadal's absence leaves Novak Djokovic with the chance to lift his 23rd major and lead te Grand Slam race in men's singles tennis.

