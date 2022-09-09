Home / Sports / Tennis / Roger Federer's agent breaks silence on bombshell injury reports about tennis icon's return in Laver Cup

Roger Federer's agent breaks silence on bombshell injury reports about tennis icon's return in Laver Cup

Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:35 PM IST

The Laver Cup is likely to mark the return of Federer back on court since being off the tour post his Wimbledon loss in 2021. However, his agent has broken silence on the bombshell reports about his injury ahead of his Laver Cup return.

Switzerland's Roger Federer(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Tennis fans on Wednesday were left dismayed when reports emerged that Roger Federer is likely to miss the impending Laver Cup 2022 in London owing to a fresh injury he incurred while rehabilitation in his surgically-repaired knee. The Laver Cup is likely to mark the return of Federer back on court since being off the tour post his Wimbledon loss in 2021. However, his agent has broken silence on the bombshell reports about his injury ahead of his Laver Cup return.

Since his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at the SW19 last year, Federer has been out of competitive action, but his due to return in Laver Cup which begins later this month in London. The 41-year-old had even posted a video on his Instagram page which showed that he is gearing up for the competition where he will be playing alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for Team Europe, alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz makes huge Federer, Nadal and Djokovic statement after reaching maiden US Open semi-final

However, his possible return has incurred a big blow with reports emerging that he has suffered another injury on his knee. According to Swiss publication Tages Anzeiger, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has liquid in his right knee which has caused an inflammation and is hence likely to rule him out of Laver Cup.

However, in an interview with Blick, Tony Godsick, Federer's agent, has brushed aside all reports saying that he is fully committed to make a return in Laver Cup and also at the Swiss Indoors event in Basel in October.

"Federer has been practicing for some weeks now. He is feeling some pain but keeps trying. He's been training for weeks and wants to start in London and Basel. We'll see at the Laver Cup whether his knee will hold up," he said.

Meanwhile, Nadal had cast some serious doubt over his Laver Cup participation after loss to Frances Tiafoe in US Open last 16 earlier this week.

"Now I have to go home, I have more important things than tennis to attend to," he said. "Decisions will be made based on how everything goes in my personal life, which comes before my professional life. It's been a bit difficult for a few months but I want to finish the year with something very important that is my first child. I need to go back. I need to fix things. I don't know when I'm going to come back."

