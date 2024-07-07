Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Roger Federer in legendary Wimbledon crossover, India legend graces Centre Court action

With Wimbledon 2024 in full flow, the Grand Slam event is known to be visited by world-famous celebrities during tennis matches. This time around, it was once again graced by legendary personalities and in particular, one Indian legend came under the spotlight, during Alexander Zverev's third round win vs Cameron Norrie. Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer pose for a photo together.

Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Centre Court when he took some time off to enjoy a match. He was dressed in a beige-coloured suit, and could be seen waving his hands in acknowledgement after the crowd gave him a rousing welcome. There were other legends present too during Sachin's presence, with the camera also shifting to Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer was also present at the venue and the pair were later seen catching up together, as shown by a photo on Wimbledon's social media handles. Taking to X, Wimbledon posted a photo of the pair and also captioned it as, “You never know who you’ll bump into at #Wimbledon.”

Speaking after the win, Zverev said, "I do feel like a cow on ice sometimes (on grass). It is what it is but I managed. I do feel restricted on some of the movements but I will check and see what it is but I'm pleased I was able to play the way that I did. If I'd dropped in my level I would have had no chance against Cam."

"If you're breaking a ligament or breaking something else, the meniscus or something like that, I don't think you can continue playing even the way I did, hopefully I'll be fine in two days' time," he added.

Even Pep Guardiola was present for his match and Zverev had a message for the Spaniard. "When I saw Pep I got so nervous for a few games there. Bayern Munich needs a coach, man. And if you're tired of football, you can coach me on the tennis court anytime," he said